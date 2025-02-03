One million surprise bags: Aldi shoppers in Yorkshire and the Humber bag big savings with Too Good To Go

Aldi shoppers in Yorkshire and the Humber have helped to save more than one million Aldi Surprise Bags through the supermarket’s partnership with Too Good To Go.

It means shoppers across the UK have now bagged savings of more than £17 million since its partnership with the world’s largest surplus food platform began in February 2023.

Since 2023, shoppers across Yorkshire and the Humber have purchased thousands of the bags at their local Aldi stores, the equivalent to £1,200,000 in savings.

The bags contain a range of grocery products that are approaching their sell-by or use-by dates and are offered at a reduced price, costing just £3.30 each for at least £10 worth of food.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket has also revealed that the most popular month to purchase its Surprise Bags in Yorkshire and the Humber was December, while shoppers were most waste-savvy on Thursday, which was revealed as the day on which most Surprise Bags were bought.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “It’s incredible that so many of our Surprise Bags have now been saved by Aldi customers in Yorkshire and the Humber, helping to make a real difference when it comes to cutting down food waste.

“It’s a partnership we’re proud of and it’s great to be able to pass even more savings on to our customers as part of our longstanding commitment to provide quality food at affordable prices.”

Sophie Trueman, UK Country Director at Too Good To Go, adds: “It’s fantastic to see our partnership with Aldi continue to pave the way for a more sustainable future with more than one million Surprise Bags saved in the UK. At Too Good To Go, our mission is to make sure good food is enjoyed, not wasted. Our app users get great meals at a great price, businesses reach new customers and recover sunk costs, and we’re reducing the harmful impact of food waste on our planet – it really is a win-win.”

Aldi provides surplus food from all its stores to hundreds of charities across the country through its partnership with Neighbourly. The partnership saw the supermarket donate over £1.1 million meals to those in need over the recent festive period.

The supermarket also works with Company Shop Group, the UK’s leading redistributor of surplus food and household products, to redistribute surplus food from its Regional Distribution Centres. Last year, it provided more than 2,000 free Christmas lunches to Company Shop Group’s award-winning social enterprise, Community Shop.