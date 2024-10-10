Ossett Explorers has launched
Just last month, Ossett Explorers officially launched after their successful trial period. Offering memories and friendships to last a lifetime, Explorers offers a youth provision that is known worldwide. As the opportunity for young people to get involved in Scouting opens, so too does the opportunity for adults to volunteer.
Did you know that 79% of adult volunteers in Scouting volunteer because they enjoy it and 70% feel like they have a positive impact?
After enjoying activities such as map reading and hiking – there are even more in the pipeline. As Ossett Explorers has launched, this has opened up even more spaces for the young people of the local community – come and try it out!
For more information, or if you are interested in becoming part of this growing group, please contact [email protected] or visit www.wakefieldscouts.org.uk/ossett to learn more.
