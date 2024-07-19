Outdoor adventurers rejoice: Junction 32 announces grand opening of new Saltrock store
The new 1,900 square foot store, which is the first Saltrock store in West Yorkshire, will serve as a hub for surf enthusiasts, beachgoers, and outdoor adventurers, offering an extensive selection of surf-inspired apparel and accessories for men, women, and children.
From go-to hoodies and surf heritage t-shirts to durable outerwear and beach accessories, the store will provide something for every member of the family, all crafted with Saltrock’s commitment to surf-inspired designs, comfort, and affordability.
In addition to the brand’s exciting product lineup, visitors can look forward to free goody bags and gift with purchases on opening day.
Louise Rees, Head of Retail at Saltrock, commented: “This location is perfect for us to connect with new customers and engage with the vibrant community here. We look forward to being a part of the J32 family and bringing the spirit of Saltrock to Yorkshire.”
Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We are so excited to welcome Saltrock to Junction 32! It is a brand with fun at its heart and we can’t wait to welcome its creative spirit, bold graphics and family spirit to the centre.”
