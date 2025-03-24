Outwood Grange Academy in Wakefield opens its doors for community Iftar dinner

On Tuesday 11 March, Outwood Grange Academy hosted its first-ever iftar dinner for more than 160 members of the community, to celebrate and acknowledge students and their families fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which constitutes the basis of how Muslims live their lives. The other pillars are faith, prayer, charity and pilgrimage. Fasting is an important practice as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith. During Ramadan, Muslims do not eat or drink between dawn and sunset, instead eating a meal just before dawn; the suhoor, and breaking their fast with a meal after sunset, known as the iftar.

Year 13 student, Toheed Khan, who worked with school staff to organise the event, said: “The Iftar was a chance for all of us, regardless of background, to come together and celebrate the richness of different cultures and beliefs, helping to build stronger, more understanding communities.

“I truly believe that events like these help the local community and wider society understand the true representation of Islam - a religion of peace, unity and respect.”

The event opened with talks from the academy principal, Andrew Downing, and Toheed Khan who spoke about the significance of Ramadan and fasting, followed by guest speakers including a local Imam. A Year 9 student then did a call to prayer and an Imam led prayers for those who were participating.

Julekha Motara, Assistant Principal who coordinated the evening, added: “It was more than just an event; it was a celebration of the diversity and inclusivity that make our school community so special. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to making the evening so memorable. Their support, kindness and participation truly made it a night to remember.

“Events like this highlight the power of coming together and we look forward to many more opportunities to celebrate and connect as a community.”