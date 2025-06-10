Parents rate Castleford nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in Yorkshire and the Humber

Parents have rated New Moon Nursery, Castleford as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,153 early years settings in Yorkshire and the Humber. The top twenty nurseries in Yorkshire and the Humber have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in Castleford go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchtown/Castleford

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate New Moon Nursery Castlefordon being rated by parents as a top nursery in Yorkshire and the Humber! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Louise Swales, manager of New Moon Nursery, said: “We are so proud to receive this award again this year. I believe that a child's early years are the foundation for settling children up to succeed in life. This is why we spend time planning meaningful and educational activities for the children to explore and take part in. Our Ethos is all about a child centred approach, and building on their individual skills and interests to be able to get the best out of their time in nursery.

“Our staff team are amazing and treat their position in nursery as more than just a job. The staff care and value each child's individual personalities and needs. I am very proud to manage such an incredible team, and to see the nursery go from strength to strength each year.”

To see New Moon Nursery reviews go to https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432194718

For a full list of all regional and national winners: daynurseries.co.uk 2025 Top 20 Nursery Awards