Parkinson’s UK’s Wakefield branch celebrates volunteer couple’s 14 years of service

Parkinson’s UK’s Wakefield support group came together on 22 January to celebrate long-serving volunteers, Dave and Pat Foster, as they step away from their roles with the local branch.

The group arranges a range of social groups and activities for people with Parkinson’s, their family, friends, and carers and provides information, advice, support and friendship.

The Wakefield support group has many people from the local community living with Parkinson’s regularly in attendance, and to celebrate Dave and Pat’s input over the last 14 years, the group arranged a celebration, with Dave sharing his favourite memories of running the group. With 60 people joining them on the day, it was a wonderful way to recognise the difference Dave and Pat have made to hundreds of lives in the area.

Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

Pat and Dave Foster (third and fourth from the left) are pictured with members of the new volunteer team (from left to right): John, Kath, Karen, Andrew, and Richard

“When Pat was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, she and Dave faced that head-on. They began attending their local group, and when another volunteer stepped down, they stepped up. Over the last 14 years they have supported hundreds of people living with Parkinson’s, providing advice, friendship, and opportunities for people to get involved. It’s a remarkable achievement, and we are enormously proud of everything they have done together.”

The group will be continuing with a new team of volunteers. The group holds regular meetings across the Wakefield area to provide information and support to others, as well as walking groups to keep members active. Their main meeting is held on the fourth Wednesday of the month between 1:30pm to 3:30pm at Wrenthorpe Village Hall, Wrenthorpe Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0NE and often features guest speakers.

Speaking about his time leading the group, Dave Foster said:“When I started attending the support group with my wife, Pat, I never expected to end up running it for 14 years! I have loved almost every moment, and stepping back to support Pat as her condition changes has been a difficult decision. Through my time with the group, I have always maintained that nothing is impossible, as long as we have the will to do it.

“It has been fantastic to meet others in similar situations, and we have made friends for life from the group. We will still be joining the activities, but as members, and I wish the new team the best of luck!”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s, including around 12,277 people in Yorkshire and Humber.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

Visit parkinsons.org.uk for more information about Parkinson’s UK and its support groups.

For further details about the Wakefield support group, please contact Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK on 020 796 33666 or [email protected].