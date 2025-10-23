Pearl’s patchwork adventures: Celebrating a life of travel, craft, and creativity at Hepworth House Care Home

At 95 years young, Pearl Burton, a resident of HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Stanley, Wakefield, continues to captivate everyone with her stories of adventure, quilting, and lifelong passion for creativity.

Having travelled across the United States nine times, including six immersive visits living among the Amish community, Pearl has experienced a world far beyond her Wakefield roots. She fondly recalls the sight of Amish people gliding about on scooters with no pedals, their bonnets and coats flying behind them. Her tales are always accompanied by laughter, painting a vivid picture of a life richly lived.

Before embarking on her adventures, Pearl worked as a Senior Technician in Catering in Wakefield for eight years, a role she loved and took great pride in. Upon retirement, she discovered a new passion that would define her later years: quilting, patchwork, and sewing. “I just couldn’t stop once I started,” Pearl says. “It became my passion, my happy place.”

Pearl’s enthusiasm for quilting led her to join crafting holidays with fellow enthusiasts, including her daughter-in-law, who shares the same love for fabric and creativity. Among her fondest memories is The Old Country Store in Pennsylvania, a paradise of colourful fabrics and sewing supplies that still brings a smile to her face.

Her travels are immortalised in postcards, keepsakes, and a cherished collection of teddy bears from each visit across the U.S. Among them, one teddy, holding a tiny quilt lovingly crafted by her daughter Julie, stands out as particularly special.

Pearl’s time with the Amish community also taught her about patience, tradition, and the joy of creativity within cultural boundaries. She fondly recalls a talented Amish woman who, after a community meeting, was granted permission to create patchwork quilts, sparking a deep sense of happiness in both Pearl and the woman herself.

A skilled quilter herself, Pearl plans to donate several of her own creations to Hepworth House, including a genuine Amish quilt. “It’s lovely to think they’ll be enjoyed by others,” she says, with pride shining in her eyes.

Her life, Pearl says, is a patchwork of laughter, travel, and creativity stitched together with love. From her dedicated years in catering to her joyful, craft-filled retirement, Pearl continues to inspire residents and colleagues alike with her warmth, kindness, and passion for sharing beauty with others.

Ellie Linskill, Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home said: "Pearl is such an inspiration to everyone at Hepworth House. Her stories of travel, quilting, and creativity light up the home, and her generosity in sharing her beautiful quilts with fellow residents is truly heartwarming. We’re so lucky to have her here, filling our days with laughter, colour, and joy."