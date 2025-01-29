Peter Andrew Atherton's heartfelt commitment to Upton and North Elmsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Andrew Atherton may have only lived in Upton for just over two years, but he has already made a lasting impact on the community.

From ensuring the safety of children crossing the road to maintaining the Upton Pit Wheel and litter-picking throughout the village, Peter’s actions speak louder than words. As he now stands for election in the Upton and North Elmsall Parish Council election, his passion for the community is evident.

A Commitment to the Community

Peter spoke about his commitment to Upton. “I moved to Upton looking for a close-knit community, and I’ve found that here,” Peter said. “In my time, I’ve seen the potential of the area, but also the problems that need attention. Whether it’s tackling litter, preserving our local history, or ensuring public safety, I knew I had to get involved. I’m not into politics—I just want to make the community better.”

Peter’s actions have proven he is not just making promises—he’s doing the work. He has taken responsibility for maintaining the Upton Pit Wheel, a historic monument that had been neglected. By cutting back overgrowth, clearing litter, and ensuring the site is a respectful place of remembrance, he has shown a deep respect for the village’s history.

Addressing Local Issues Head-On

Peter is no stranger to addressing local issues. One of his main concerns is the state of local streets and green spaces. Littering and fly-tipping have become persistent problems, and Peter believes more must be done to tackle them. “Our streets, parks, and green spaces are often blighted by litter,” Peter explained. “It’s frustrating because we have beautiful areas that should be enjoyed, not used as dumping grounds. I regularly pick up litter, but this needs a community-wide effort.”

In addition to littering, Peter has expressed concern about the lack of activities for young people. With few recreational options, some youths resort to riding quad bikes on fields, causing damage to parks and open spaces. “Young people need something to do, somewhere to go,” Peter said. “If we don’t provide options, they’ll find their own, which sometimes leads to trouble.”

Peter is also vocal about the neglect of historical sites by the council. While he has stepped in to maintain the Upton Pit Wheel, he believes more work is needed to preserve the heritage of Upton and North Elmsall.

A Hands-On Approach to Change

Unlike many candidates, Peter is out in the community, leading by example. His commitment to the village is seen in his daily actions—whether it’s picking up litter or maintaining important community spaces. He believes in “getting the job done” rather than relying on empty promises. “Actions speak louder than words,” Peter said. “I don’t just talk about the changes I want to see—I get out there and start making them happen. If elected, I’ll continue working just as hard, listening to residents, and acting on what needs to be done.”

Peter’s practical attitude is appreciated by many in the village. He listens to concerns, takes action, and works hard to make a genuine difference. Whether it’s campaigning for safer roads, cleaner streets, or better facilities, Peter has already shown his dedication to the village long before deciding to stand for election.

What Sets Peter Apart?

Peter has no political ties or party affiliations. He is standing as an Independent, meaning his focus is solely on the needs of the community, without the influence of national political agendas. “I’m not here for party politics. I’m here for the people,” Peter said. “I don’t have to follow anyone else’s rules—I can focus entirely on what Upton and North Elmsall need.”

For those who are tired of political rhetoric, Peter’s independent stance offers a refreshing change. He is committed to listening to residents, acting on their concerns, and putting the community first.

Election Day: How to Vote

The Parish Council election will take place on 20th February, with polling stations open from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Residents can vote at three polling stations:

Upton Village Hall

Upton Community Library

Upton Methodist Church

Peter encourages everyone to exercise their right to vote. “Your vote matters,” he said. “If you want real change—if you want someone who will work hard and put the community first—then make sure to have your say on election day.”

A Community-First Vision

As the election approaches, Peter Andrew Atherton’s campaign is clear: it’s not about politics—it’s about community. His actions, passion, and dedication make him a strong candidate for the Parish Council. For the residents of Upton and North Elmsall who want a representative who is committed, hardworking, and genuinely invested in the area, Peter Andrew Atherton is a name to remember on February 20.

As he puts it best: “I’m not in this for myself—I’m in it for the community. I’ll always put Upton and North Elmsall first, and I’ll work tirelessly to make it a better place for everyone.”