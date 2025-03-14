Photography, portraits and more for March’s Artwalk Wakefield

16 city venues are taking part in Artwalk Wakefield on Wednesday 26th March.

Artwalkers will be able to visit over 35 exhibits across 16 venues during the March event. With locations stretching from Chantry Chapel all the way up to WX Wakefield Exchange and down along Westgate towards The Art House, there’s plenty to see.

In the run up to the March Artwalk, the team at The Polka Hop are inviting customers to add to their Portrait Wall. Simply drop into the pub on George Street anytime before Artwalk or on the night itself to add a portrait to the display - materials provided and no art experience necessary!

At The Priory, there is a fantastic opportunity to see unique photography from India by Mandy Jo Ross, with the pub embracing an Indian theme for the evening. Meanwhile, nearby at The Art House, the doors are open to their current exhibitions by Christopher Hanson and Manish Harijan alongside the 20:20 Print Exchange Exhibition and work by the Studio and Gallery of Sanctuary in the Garden Room.

Wakefield Cathedral plays host to two exhibitions marking the fifth anniversary of the Covid-19 lockdown featuring photography by Derek Walmsley and paintings by Tony Wade.

New venue WX Wakefield Exchange is showcasing work from Wakefield Art Club and The Fitzwilliam Art Group alongside exhibitions from artists Joanna Sulima and Ryan Baxendale.

Other venues taking part in Artwalk this time around are: Wakefield Railway Modellers’ Society, CoffeeWrite, Westgate Studios, Waterstones, Jock’s Cavern, The Old Vicarage, The Red Shed, The Six Chimneys, West Yorkshire History Centre, The Pizza Yard and Chantry Chapel.

Many venues are open from 5pm to 9pm, although Artwalkers are advised to check the listings for each venue to avoid disappointment.

Full listings are available on the website www.artwalkwakefield.org or you can pick up a paper map in the week before the Artwalk from places like CoffeeWrite, Wakefield Cathedral and The Polka Hop. Artwalk Wakefield are grateful to Wakefield BID for their support in producing the maps for these bi-monthly Artwalks.