Physiotherapy practice is 25 years old

Back In Action Rehabilitation , a physiotherapy and rehabilitation practice in Sandal will celebrate its 25 year anniversary in August.The practice was started at Wakefield Rugby Club , on College Grove by its founder Professor Ian Horsley and then moved to its current location on Agbrigg Road in Sandal

Back In Action rehabilitation has been delivering high quality musculoskeletal physiotherapy to the people of Wakefiled for 25 years. It's founder- Professor Ian Horsley- has worked in Wakefiled for over 30 years, initially as an associate at " Paddy" Armour's Springwell Clinic, before setting up Back In Action.

From its initial inception at Wakefield Rugby Club, the practice grew, and in 2001 moved to Agbrigg Road, and took up resisdence in Springwell House. As well as keeping the traditions of Springwell Health Clinic, several aleteration to the facilities saw the addition of a dedidcated reception and waiting room, and the enlargement of the gym on the premises.

Back In Action has five Chartered Physiotherapists in resisdence, with a combined experience in excess of 100 years, plus a sort tissue therapist. It also houses Sandal Podiatry, which itself celebrated its 30 year anniversary this year.

The clinic provides physiotherapy for a variety of conditions, including back and neck pain, general joint pain, and post operative physiotherapy. It offers high level sport injury treatment and rehabilitation, with many national and international sportsmen and women coming to the practice for help and advice. Staff at the practice have worked with professional sports teams, and the Clinical Director -Professor Ian Horsley- has supported Team GB at four Olympic games and Team England at two Commonwealth Games. Additionally, the clinic offers Pilates , running assessments and a Hip and Knee School, to help patient manage hip and knee issues.