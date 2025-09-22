Pilgrim's Progress: Brian Morris: Reaping the harvest

As we move into autumn, many churches will hold a harvest festival service – ours will be preceded on the Friday by a ‘pea and pie’ supper. This is in spite of the fact that there isn’t even a small field of farm land within our parish boundary – although there are a couple of sets of allotments!

This year, for many farmers, harvest has come early. A hot, dry summer has meant that crops have ripened early – on my walks, I’ve crossed fields here what little grain has matured was cut perhaps a month earlier than normal, and barns have only been two thirds or three quarters full.

It’s not a good outlook for the next few months, especially for animal farmers who rely on hay and other crops to feed their stock over winter.

Some of you may be aware of this, especially if you shop at one of the farm shops in our area. But it’s something that will affect all of us, and climate change – for which we’re all responsible – is likely to make it worse in the future. So what, exactly, will our churches be celebrating?

The story of creation in Genesis cannot be literally true – the universe cannot have been created in seven days, unless each day was several hundred million years long! But the underlying principle, that the world was created to enable all life –including yours and mine – to flourish, is what lies at the heart of harvest festivals.

And, until some three centuries ago, this was also the underlying principle of most communities. It’s only been since the growth of industrial communities that the relationship has come under strain. Yes, they’ve brought new patterns of business and community to us; but we haven’t been aware of the cost.

So harvest festivals are a reminder that failing to care for our environment is failing to care for our neighbours.

Brian Morris

St John’s Church, Wakefield