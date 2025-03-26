Poems for Pontefract

By David Buck
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 13:08 BST

Can you write a poem inspired by the words Pontefract is a Wonderful Place? David Buck, Listener and Shaper for the Methodist Church in Pontefract is inviting the town to write poems inspired by the words Pontefract is a Wonderful Place.

David was invited to listen to the town of Pontefract to see what might be learnt. What he noticed was two things. Firstly, yes, there are problems and difficulties. But, most importantly, just how many individuals, groups and organisations there are working hard to meet the needs of the town to make it the best it can be. Also how many marks of a good town there are with parks, friendly town centre, festivals & celebrations, a hospital & other healthcare facilities, library, schools, a great history, castle, museum, etc... It's not a bad place it's a wonderful place.

David's invitation is for people to think about what for them makes Pontefract wonderful - it's people, events, places, memories and to write poems. There will be poetry festival event in the town on 21 June where as many as possible of the poems offered will be shared with a view to publishing a book later in the year.

The deadline for offering poems is 9th May. Poems can be in any form or style and should fit onto an A4 size page. They can be sent via email as an attachment to [email protected] or posted to David Buck at Pontefract Methodist Church, Tanshelf Drive, Pontefract, WF8 1NB. Please include contact details with you poem. For more information contact David via the email address above.

