Polished performance wins Leigh-Anne a Bronze award!

A weight-loss expert from Wakefield has won a brilliant bronze award for the exceptional work she does in helping Wakefield people in the area to lose weight every week.

Leigh-Anne, who runs the West Wakefield Slimming World groups in Lupset, has been given the ‘Bronze’ status by the UK and Ireland’s leading weight management organisation because of her success in supporting local slimmers to reach their dream weights, improve their health and change their lives.

The accolade is awarded to Slimming World Consultants who successfully build a vibrant and dynamic group of around 50 members, and when the service they provide is so good that members keep coming week after week. It’s the first time Leigh-Anne has been awarded the prize since returning to being a Consultant in April 2025.

She says: “I’m delighted to have received the ‘Bronze’ award on behalf of the West Wakefield Saturday morning group. I feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost 5st with Slimming World in. Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier and gave me so much more confidence. I became a Consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself. Seeing the members in my groups reach their target weight is so rewarding and receiving this award is just the icing on the cake.

“This award belongs to the Saturday morning members. They’re the ones who make the groups the success that it is, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, obviously, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.”

The West Wakefield group has put healthy weight loss on the map in Lupset. Together with Leigh-Annes other group, they’ve lost an amazing 1,250lbs since Leigh-Anne relaunched the group in April this year. Leigh-Anne says: “The number of people living with obesity is at record levels and in Wakefield it’s estimated that 33% per cent of adults are living with obesity, higher than the national average. As well as the emotional difficulties this causes, obesity is linked to many serious health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, strokes and several types of cancer. So I’m extremely proud to be supporting people in our community each week to lose weight by eating more healthily and adopting a more active lifestyle for the long term. The healthy influence of Slimming World stretches right across families, too, with 75 per cent of members reporting that they have influenced their family and friends to make healthier food choices.”

Or to join one of Leigh-Annes groups, which is held every Monday at 5.30pm & 7pm and every Saturday at 8.30am, 10am & 11.30am at West Wakefield Methodist Church, as a member either pop along or give Leigh-Anne a call on 07368636221.