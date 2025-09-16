Political opinion: Jade Botterill MP: Cadet programme expands opportunities for local young people

Since becoming the Member of Parliament for our area, I’ve had the privilege of meeting the Dewsbury Sea Cadet unit in Ossett. I got to see firsthand how much the community values it. The children are proud to be members, while the parents are happy to see their kids outside, off social media and in their community.

These institutions are so valuable. There are 7,000 cadets in our region alone, and I am glad the Government is taking action to give more children the chance to benefit.

Growing up, I was always proud to see pictures of my dad in his Navy uniform. I could feel that experience in how he raised me, instilling his discipline, and his commitment to public service, his community and his country in me and my siblings. Without it, he would not be the man he is today, and I would not be the person I am now.

But this isn’t just anecdote, we have evidence that joining the cadets significantly improves outcomes for young people, both academically and in their personal development.

These programmes give young people the chance to build confidence, gain qualifications, learn valuable life skills and meet new people. Participants show dramatically improved school attendance, better behaviour, and significantly higher rates of progression to university or employment.

Thanks to the Ministry of Defence’s new ‘30 by 30’ campaign, more young people than ever before will be able to take advantage of the exciting opportunities that cadets provide.

Backed by £70 million in additional funding, the programme aims to increase cadets forces by 30% by 2030, with over 50,000 more cadets across the UK. New joint Army and Air Cadet Centres will be built, adding to the five already opened and 12 under construction since the Government came into power to support growth of school-based cadet units

The Government is also appointing a new National Cadet Champion to highlight the huge opportunities cadets can offer to young people from all backgrounds.

Jade Botterill MP recently met with the Dewsbury and District Sea Cadets

In a world in which so many spend their time indoors and on their phone, I would urge any young person thinking about it to give it a go, and for their parents and relatives to encourage them to take that first step and join.

I’m also proud of the Government’s action to support our veterans and our Armed Forces Community.

The Government will put the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law, to ensure fairness and respect for our veterans and their families, and has announced a new UK-wide veteran support system, called VALOUR, to ensure veterans have easier access to essential care and support. Backed by £50m of funding, the Government is building a new network of VALOUR-recognised support centres in every nation and region of the UK

To make sure no heroes sleep rough, additional funding has been provided for veteran homelessness support programmes, while veterans will be prioritised for access to secure homes, through disapplying the local connection rules for social housing.

I am proud this Government is acting to support our armed forces, from those wanting to join the cadets, to people who have already served and sacrificed.