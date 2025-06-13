Politically Thinking with John Trickett MP - We should be taxing extreme wealth to fund a fairer society.

Last week the Prime Minister announced a significant U-turn on cuts to winter fuel payments. From this winter, more than 75 per cent of pensioners in England and Wales will now be entitled to the winter fuel payment.

As a Labour MP who proudly voted against the winter fuel payment cut, I believe this is the right decision. My decision to rebel against the government on this issue was an easy one to make. I made a promise during the general election: to stand by my community, fight for working-class people and uphold the principles that brought me into politics. I could not in good conscience support removing a vital payment from up to 10 million pensioners - 17,000 of them in Normanton and Hemsworth.

I know many of the pensioners affected. They are part of the generation who rebuilt Britain after World War Two. I worked alongside them - in clothing factories in Leeds, on building sites in Yorkshire. I represent miners who laboured underground to provide light and heat for our homes. Their contribution was enormous, and they deserve our gratitude - not cuts.

This is why I have always supported the winter fuel payment, introduced by Labour in 1997 to provide comfort and dignity in the colder months. While critics argue the payment went to a few wealthy recipients, the recent £11,500 cut-off was far too low. It pushed thousands into hardship just as temperatures began to fall. The implementation was sudden and harsh - pensioners had no time to adjust their budgets before the cold set in.

Some argue the payment should be restored to avoid electoral damage. I disagree with this premise. Our policies should reflect Labour values - compassion, fairness, justice - not simply electoral calculations. If the government truly respects our pensioners, it must accept that they made an error.

This issue also speaks to a broader failure of economic vision. Last year, voters chose change - not more austerity. Yet too many decisions are still being shaped by tired orthodoxies in the Treasury and Bank of England. It’s time for a new fiscal approach - one that recognises the deep inequality in this country, where 50 families hold more wealth than half the UK population. We should be taxing extreme wealth to fund a fairer society.

I was pleased to see some increases in funding for the NHS at the Spending Review this week, but the reality for many government departments is that they are still facing cuts. Local government budgets remain extremely squeezed. We cannot renew Britain without providing communities with the resources they need to get by. I am extremely concerned by the government’s continued insistence on slashing the welfare budget so that many people who suffer from disabilities and illnesses lose much needed government support.

Justice for pensioners is the right place for the government to begin renewing its mission. But this will count for very little if they continue down the path of cuts to benefits for the sick and disabled. This too must be scrapped before even more damage is inflicted on vulnerable people. The government must show the country what fairness really means.