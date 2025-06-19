Pontefract Care Home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community

Priory Gardens Care Home, run by HC-One and located in Pontefract welcomed visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations, which ran from Monday 16th June to Sunday 22nd June 2025.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care Home Open Week is a national initiative hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provides an opportunity for care homes to showcase their services, offer tours, and highlight the enriching activities available to residents. It also serves as a reminder that care homes are an integral support hub within their neighbourhoods.

HC-One’s theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, evoking the nostalgic feel of traditional British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities for all generations to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priory Gardens Care Home welcomed residents, colleagues, friends, family, and members of the wider community to a joyful event – complete with themed entertainment, refreshments, and a sprinkling of magic.

Resident at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home enjoying Care Home Open Week celebrations

One of the highlights of the week was a magical afternoon variety show headlined by Daz the Magician. As the home’s first-ever variety show, the event truly captivated everyone in attendance. From dazzling magic tricks and cheeky ventriloquism to toe-tapping songs and a dash of comedy, the performance offered something for everyone.

It was heartwarming to see families, residents, and colleagues joining in the fun – smiling, singing, and laughing throughout. Residents Anita and Jean were even spotted posing for a photo with Magic Daz after the show.

Karen Weaver, HC-One Priory Garden Care Home’s Wellbeing Co-ordinator, shared: “It was so lovely to hear all the laughter and singing, and to bring something a little different to the home and residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home was adorned with bright, summery decorations, setting the perfect scene for residents and guests to reminisce and celebrate summertime memories together. The event also served as a platform for visitors to speak with Priory Gardens colleagues about careers in care, volunteer opportunities, and the importance of community connection.

Daz the Magician with his ventriloquism act at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home during Care Home Open Week

Allison Gill, HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home Manager, said: “It was a joy to welcome our community into the home for such a heartwarming celebration. From the variety show to the party atmosphere, everyone came together to create wonderful memories. It was a chance to show off not only our fantastic facilities, but also the passion and dedication of our team.”

Needless to say – Magic Daz will be back by popular demand!

For more information on HC-One homes in your area, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.