Pontefract care home opens doors for Care Home Open Week 2025

HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, located in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is preparing to welcome guests from the local community as part of the nationwide Care Home Open Week celebrations, taking place from Monday 16th June to Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The home’s main events will run from 16th – 20th June. Everyone is welcome to come along, join in the fun, meet new friends, enjoy light refreshments, and discover more about life at Priory Gardens Care Home.

The week-long celebration will feature a variety of engaging and joyful activities for residents, relatives, colleagues, and local visitors to enjoy:

Monday 16th June: Exercise to music at 10:30am, followed by a traditional afternoon tea at 2:30pm.

Tuesday 17th June: A visit from a pet therapy group at 10:00am, followed by a creative card-making club at 2:00pm.

Wednesday 18th June: A morning outing, bell ringing and music from 10:00am, and a magical performance by Daz at 2:00pm.

Thursday 19th June: Indoor bowls and 60s music at 10:00am, then an exciting game of bingo at 2:30pm.

Friday 20th June: Flower arranging followed by a show-stopping live performance by FABBA at 2:00pm.

Care Home Open Week is a national initiative led by Championing Social Care, designed to foster stronger community ties by encouraging care homes to open their doors to the public. It provides an opportunity for homes to showcase the services and facilities they offer, highlight career opportunities, and share stories from their residents and colleagues.

This year, HC-One’s theme is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, inspired by the nostalgic charm of British summer holidays. Homes will be decorated in cheerful summer décor, creating the perfect backdrop for community connection, reminiscence, and celebration.

Visitors will also have the chance to speak to HC-One colleagues about careers in care and volunteering opportunities, gaining insight into the rewarding nature of working within a care home environment.

Allison Gill, Home Manager at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, commented: “We’re so excited to be taking part in Care Home Open Week and to welcome our neighbours into our home. It’s a wonderful chance for people to see the vibrant community we’ve built here, meet our fantastic residents and team, and enjoy the range of activities we have planned. Events like these remind us all of the importance of connection, laughter, and shared memories.”

For enquiries about Priory Gardens Care Home or to find out more about the Care Home Open Week events, please contact 01977 602111 or email [email protected]

To learn more about HC-One care homes near you, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.