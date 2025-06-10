Pontefract care home residents enjoy a joyful day at the seaside
The day was filled with smiles, laughter, and wonderful memories as residents took a leisurely stroll along the promenade before sitting down to a traditional lunch of fish and chips at the renowned Papa’s Fish Restaurant. A glass of beer or rosé wine accompanied the meal, making for a perfect seaside dining experience.
Fish and chips proved to be a firm favourite among residents, and the taste of the classic dish sparked warm conversations and joyful reminiscences of seaside holidays from years gone by.
The trip provided a heartwarming opportunity for residents to share fond memories and stories of past adventures by the sea. Residents Anita Smith, Christopher Coultas, Tony Pugh, and others were thrilled with the day out.
Karen Weaver, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, said: "It was wonderful to see everyone so happy and engaged. Days like this create special moments and bring a real sense of joy and connection for our residents.
“We are proud to support enriching activities that enhance the wellbeing of our residents, helping them stay connected to cherished experiences and make new happy memories.”
