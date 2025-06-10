Pontefract care home residents enjoy a joyful day at the seaside

Resident Tony Pugh at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home at the beautiful coastal town of Cleethorpes

Residents at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home in Pontefract recently enjoyed a delightful trip to the seaside, soaking up the sun and sea air during a visit to the beautiful coastal town of Cleethorpes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day was filled with smiles, laughter, and wonderful memories as residents took a leisurely stroll along the promenade before sitting down to a traditional lunch of fish and chips at the renowned Papa’s Fish Restaurant. A glass of beer or rosé wine accompanied the meal, making for a perfect seaside dining experience.

Fish and chips proved to be a firm favourite among residents, and the taste of the classic dish sparked warm conversations and joyful reminiscences of seaside holidays from years gone by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trip provided a heartwarming opportunity for residents to share fond memories and stories of past adventures by the sea. Residents Anita Smith, Christopher Coultas, Tony Pugh, and others were thrilled with the day out.

Resident Christopher Coultas at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home at the beautiful coastal town of Cleethorpes

Karen Weaver, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Priory Gardens Care Home, said: "It was wonderful to see everyone so happy and engaged. Days like this create special moments and bring a real sense of joy and connection for our residents.

“We are proud to support enriching activities that enhance the wellbeing of our residents, helping them stay connected to cherished experiences and make new happy memories.”

To learn more about HC-One care homes near you, visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.