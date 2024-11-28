Pontefract Civic Society funds smart new livery for town crier
Paul Cartwright civic society chair said, “the research and end product has been led by John Turner, the current town crier, following months of initial discussions by our Heritage Group, and with the local seamstress who created the first livery. It was also important to retain a sense of period style, whilst making a statement with a different colour, shifting from purple to royal blue and gold. The coat is magnificent, and the long waistcoat pattern is absolutely stunning. Our trustees were pleased to invest over £700 of our own funds in this project for the benefit of the town that we serve”.
The Georgian military style jacket is lined in antique gold, and made from heavy Melton Wool royal blue fabric. The suave knee-length waistcoat pattern is Ornamental Double Paisley gold & blue Metallic Indian Banarasi Brocade Fabric. The previous coat had a similar colour braid to the purple materials, whereas the new design is lifted by the striking gold braid.
John Turner town crier said, “I must thank Pontefract Civic Society for investing their funds so that The Town Crier livery is of the highest quality & has an impressive visual impact. I will continue to promote the town of Pontefract and it’s people to the best of my ability”.
As a registered charity formed in 1969, it’s important to manage our resources through the respective trustees and therefore enquiries for use of the town crier, should be directed to vice chair, Phil Cook, via email [email protected], which will ensure visibility and accountability for any likely expenses to commercial organisations. This email address can also be used for general civic society enquiries for anything in remit, where Paul or Phil will respond.