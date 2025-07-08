Quality Care ensures ‘Mellieha’ achieves ‘Good’ Care Quality Commission rating

Achieve together’s residential care home Mellieha praised by the CQC for delivering inclusive, person-centred, and safe support.

Achieve together is proud to announce that Mellieha, a residential care home in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, has been rated ‘Good’ across all five key inspection areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following a full inspection in May 2025.

The CQC report commended Mellieha for fostering a culture of safety, where concerns are raised and addressed appropriately. Inspectors noted that people are supported to have choice and control in their lives and are actively encouraged to give feedback on their care.

Mellieha provides specialist residential support for people with complex conditions, including autism, dementia, learning disabilities, attachment disorders, schizophrenia, and a range of mental health needs. The service supports up to 15 people across three adapted buildings, each accommodating five individuals.

A unique element of support at Mellieha is the use of Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), delivered by trained DBT Champions. This person-centred approach helps individuals manage change, regulate emotions, and develop healthy coping strategies for complex thoughts and behaviours.

Inspectors also highlighted:

Safe staffing levels

Clear and effective governance systems

Personalised assessments that take communication, health, and individual needs into account

Meaningful involvement of people in shaping their care.

Feedback from the people supported at Mellieha was overwhelmingly positive. One person said: “It couldn’t be better here, it’s top notch.”

Another added: “It is well run, good communication, and the staff are well trained — I would recommend it.”

The report particularly praised Mellieha for:

Actively including and listening to the people supported

Warm, positive interactions between team members and those they support

A caring and respectful culture where people felt known, valued, and safe.

Zak Houlahan, CEO of Achieve together, said: “I am continually proud of the team we have here at Achieve together. Results like this reflect not only their hard work and dedication but also the genuine compassion and empathy they bring to work every day. Thank you, team – this is so well deserved.”

Jennifer Jameson, Head of Area Operations, added: “I’m delighted to see the team recognised for the exceptional support they provide. What stands out most is how positively the people we support feel about the care they receive — that’s the best endorsement of all.”

Lisa, Registered Manager at Mellieha, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this outcome. It reflects the consistency, teamwork, and genuine care shown by our team every single day — not just during inspections. This was a real team effort, and I’m especially thankful to everyone across Achieve together who supported us. This success belongs to all of us.”