Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield Achieves Outstanding Client Satisfaction in Recent Survey
Jackie Gillen, Director at Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield, said: “We are incredibly proud of these results. They are a testament to the dedication and compassion of our Care Professionals, who go above and beyond to ensure our clients feel safe, respected, and supported every single day.”
The survey highlighted Radfield Home Care's unwavering commitment to delivering personalised care. Key findings included:
100% of clients feel safe when care is delivered.100% feel treated with kindness and respect.100% feel listened to, with carers responding to their changing needs.96% feel supported to be independent.96% report that carers always meet their needs before leaving the care visit.These results showcase the high standards Radfield Home Care upholds, focusing on compassionate, reliable, and responsive care that prioritises each client’s wellbeing and independence.
"Choosing a home care provider is a significant decision, and our clients and their families deserve nothing but the best," continued Jackie. "These survey results confirm that we are delivering the highest standards of care, giving families peace of mind and helping our clients maintain their dignity and independence in the comfort of their own homes."
Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield’s commitment to quality care is reflected not only in their client feedback but also in their “Outstanding” rating for caring from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and their top-rated status on Homecare.co.uk.
For more information on the services Radfield Home Care provides and career opportunities, visit the website www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk.