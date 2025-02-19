Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield Achieves Outstanding Client Satisfaction in Recent Survey

A recent client satisfaction survey has revealed that 96% of clients at Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield would recommend their exceptional care services to family and friends, reinforcing their reputation as a trusted and compassionate home care provider in the region.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Gillen, Director at Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield, said: “We are incredibly proud of these results. They are a testament to the dedication and compassion of our Care Professionals, who go above and beyond to ensure our clients feel safe, respected, and supported every single day.”

The survey highlighted Radfield Home Care's unwavering commitment to delivering personalised care. Key findings included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100% of clients feel safe when care is delivered.100% feel treated with kindness and respect.100% feel listened to, with carers responding to their changing needs.96% feel supported to be independent.96% report that carers always meet their needs before leaving the care visit.These results showcase the high standards Radfield Home Care upholds, focusing on compassionate, reliable, and responsive care that prioritises each client’s wellbeing and independence.

Building friendships, delivering exceptional care — our latest client survey results show smiles all around

"Choosing a home care provider is a significant decision, and our clients and their families deserve nothing but the best," continued Jackie. "These survey results confirm that we are delivering the highest standards of care, giving families peace of mind and helping our clients maintain their dignity and independence in the comfort of their own homes."

Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield’s commitment to quality care is reflected not only in their client feedback but also in their “Outstanding” rating for caring from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and their top-rated status on Homecare.co.uk.

For more information on the services Radfield Home Care provides and career opportunities, visit the website www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk.