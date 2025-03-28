Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield Celebrates Multiple National Award Wins
In March, we proudly won the National Home Care Award for ‘Best Care Expertise’, recognising our commitment to exceptional, person-centred care, helping older people stay independent at home. We’re also thrilled that Clare Walker won the National Home Care Coordinator Award at the Great British Care Awards, highlighting her dedication and expertise. We are incredibly proud of these achievements!
Success at Radfield Home Care’s National Conference
Most recently, we attended Radfield Home Care’s National Conference – Foundation to Excellence, where we were honoured with three more prestigious awards:
100% Compliance Award – Recognising our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and running a fully compliant, safe, and effective home care service.
Foundations in Excellence Award – Celebrating our dedication to providing premium home care and ensuring our clients receive the highest standards of support.
Care Manager of the Year – Awarded to Gemma Bristow, our Registered Manager, who has been leading our team with passion and expertise for the past seven years.
A Message from Our Director
Mark Gillen, at Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield, commented:
“Winning these awards is a true reflection of the hard work, passion, and dedication of our incredible team. Our mission is to help the nation age well and remain connected to the things that matter most to them, and these awards showcase our commitment to delivering the highest standards of service. We are incredibly proud of Clare, Gemma, and the entire team for their dedication and for making a real difference every single day.”
Award Winning Home Care in Wakefield & Huddersfield
At Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield, we understand how important it is to find a trusted, high-quality care provider for yourself or a loved one. Our award-winning team is committed to delivering compassionate, professional, and person centred home care in Wakefield, Huddersfield and surrounding areas, supporting clients with companionship, medication assistance, dementia care, and help with daily activities.
Looking for exceptional home care in Wakefield or Huddersfield for yourself or a loved one? Learn more about our services.
Join Our Team
Want to join an award-winning team that truly values its care professionals? At Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield, we recognise that our Care Professionals are at the heart of everything we do. We offer a supportive and rewarding working environment, ongoing training, and career progression opportunities. Whether you are new to care or have years of experience, we welcome compassionate individuals who are passionate about making a difference in people’s lives. Explore our career opportunities here.