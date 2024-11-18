Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield Celebrates Success at the Great British Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield, we are proud to announce our recent achievement as Regional Finalists at the prestigious Great British Care Awards.

This incredible milestone highlights the award-winning home care in Wakefield, Huddersfield and surrounding areas that we provide every day. Held on 8th November at The Royal Armouries in Leeds, the event celebrated the dedication and compassion of care providers across the region.

We are delighted to share that four of our talented team members were shortlisted for their remarkable work, with two receiving high commendations and our Care Coordinator, Clare, securing a win in her category. Clare’s achievement ensures her place in the national finals this March, and we couldn’t be prouder of the team for this well-deserved recognition.

Honouring Our Finalists and Their AchievementsThe awards highlighted the exceptional efforts of our Care Professionals, who provide personalised support in their roles every day:

The Radfield Wakefield Team celebrating their success at the GBCA

Edyta was nominated in two categories, Dementia Carer and Homecare Worker, for her exceptional dementia care in Wakefield & Huddersfield, making a lasting impact on our clients and their families.

Wendy, our Client Lead Supervisor, was a finalist for the Care Assessor award, reflecting her dedication to ensuring every care plan meets the unique needs of our clients.

Italia received a nomination for the Newcomer to Care award, celebrating her enthusiasm and natural talent for providing quality care as she begins her career.

Clare, our Care Coordinator, won the Care Coordinator award, thanks to her exceptional organisation and commitment to delivering seamless, personalised support to our clients.

Clare Walker our Care Co-ordinator with her Regional Finalist Award

Additionally, we were honoured to be a finalist for the Care Employer Award. Being shortlisted for this award highlights our strong commitment to creating a positive and supportive environment for our team. The Care Employer Award celebrates organisations that invest in their people and foster a culture of excellence in care. We are incredibly proud to be recognised for our dedication to both our clients and the exceptional Care Professionals who make such a difference in the lives of those we support.

I, Jackie Gillen, Owner and Director of Radfield Home Care Wakefield & Huddersfield, am immensely proud of our team:

“These nominations and awards are a true reflection of the outstanding commitment and compassion our team brings to their roles every day. We are immensely proud of each of them, and they deserve this recognition for the difference they make in the lives of our clients.”Delivering Award-Winning Care in Wakefield & HuddersfieldReaching the finals of such a prestigious event is a testament to the award-winning care in Wakefield & Huddersfield provided by Radfield Home Care. Our dedicated team works diligently to support individuals in leading fulfilling, independent lives with services tailored to their unique needs.

This achievement reflects the passion and commitment of our Care Professionals, who go above and beyond to keep clients connected to what matters most. Whether offering companionship or providing trusted specialist care in Wakefield & Huddersfield, our focus remains on creating a supportive and comforting environment for every client.

Radfield Home Care Wakefield celebraing their success at the GBCA

As Clare represents us in the national finals this March, we take this moment to celebrate the entire team’s efforts. Their compassion and dedication continue to make a significant difference in the community.

If you or a loved one are seeking personalised home care services in Wakefield & Huddersfield, we invite you to explore our services and discover how Radfield Home Care can support you. We are committed to helping individuals live fulfilling lives in the comfort of their own homes, with the dedicated support they deserve.

Start Your Career with Radfield Home CareIf you’re inspired by our team’s success and want to make a meaningful impact, explore care jobs in Wakefield, Huddersfield, and Ossett with Radfield Home Care. Join a team that values compassion, dedication, and the ability to help people live fulfilling lives.

We offer comprehensive training, a supportive environment, and the chance to provide personalised care in Wakefield & Huddersfield that truly makes a difference. Visit https://www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk/join-our-team or email [email protected] to apply today.