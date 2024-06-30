Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local children’s author launched a campaign this week aimed at teaching children about rail safety through special reading groups.

Chris Madeley – author of the ‘Cones’ series of educational children’s books – launched a campaign of reading sessions across Yorkshire this week, coinciding with Rail Safety Week.

The writer has been visiting primary schools, including Wakefield’s Pinders Primary School, to encourage children to understand how to stay safe near the railway with her book ‘Cones on the Rails’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Madeley hosted the reading session with the primary school children on Monday (June 24) on the first day of Rail Safety Week.

Local author Chris Madeley helped launch a rail safety campaign this week by hosting reading sessions with children of her award-winning book 'Cones on the Rails', including at Pinders Primary School. Photo: Lincoln J Roth

Speaking about the goal of the campaign, Chris said: “Writing for children allows me to blend education with storytelling. Our goal is to ensure that young readers not only find joy in Cones on the Rails but also learn valuable lessons about staying safe around railways. It's incredibly rewarding to know that our efforts are helping to make a difference.”

‘Cones on the Rails’ – which won the 2017 UK Rail Industry Award for Passenger Safety – teaches children about platform safety, keeping off the tracks, observing level crossings and more. Chris has been creating her Cones series for 10 years, which aims to educate children on all manner of safety issues, from electricity to construction sites.

Funding for the book’s publication was provided by Grand Central Railway, which has been supporting the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Oerton, Grand Central’s Head of Customer Proposition, Stations and Stakeholder Engagement, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do – which is why we’re so proud to fund and support initiatives that promote education about rail safety. It’s a pleasure to be able to work with local authors to help educate children not only about how exciting the railway can be, but also on how to stay safe around it.”