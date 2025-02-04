'Readymade' homes completed at popular development in West Ardsley

A selection of ‘Readymade’ homes are available at Redrow’s development in Tingley for buyers in search of a swift move.

Accessed via Sandringham Drive, off Haigh Moor Road, Woodland Vale is being built across four parcels of land totalling 64 acres and surrounding the scenic Haigh Wood.

The development will eventually consist of 300 homes, all from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

Among the properties currently on sale at Woodland Vale’s second phase, The Glade, is a range of Readymade homes – all energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. They feature a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

A representative image of The Warwick kitchen.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts. There are no onward chains so buying Readymade is the ideal option for those who don’t want to wait to move.”

Readymade properties currently available at The Glade include the two-bedroom Ledbury, which boasts a kitchen/ dining room that spans the rear of the house. There is also a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms each with its own en-suite. The Ledbury is currently priced from £270,000.

For those looking for a larger property, is the three-bedroom Warwick is currently priced from £395,000. The Warwick has a kitchen/dining area that extends the entire width of the property at the rear, along with a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, the main with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Steve added: “The Glade at Woodland Vale offers something for everyone, which is one of the reasons it’s been so popular. The location is perfect and we are creating swathes of green open space within the development, including meadows with wildflower and grassland areas, pollinator friendly planting, a community orchard and play areas.

A representative image of The Ledbury lounge

“New and existing footpaths will connect homes to Haig Woods and surrounding residential areas, offering residents the perfect opportunity to explore and enjoy the outdoors.”

For further information on The Glade at Woodland Vale visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-glade-at-woodland-vale-162807 or call the sales team on 01924 961116.