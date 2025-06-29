Reg still shipshape at 100 years old

Cheers rang out as beloved Navy war veteran Reg Draper celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends, family, and the stirring sounds of the Sea Cadets band

As the first note rang out, Reg’s eyes lit up—he’d once played the big bass drum at parades himself. “I could march for miles, as long as I had that drum strapped on,” he chuckled. “Made a better noise than I ever could singing.”

Reg remains as sharp as ever “The only time I’d ever left Yorkshire before joining the Navy was to holiday in Blackpool,” he grins. “but my first experience at sea was a real roller coaster ride - on board a submarine. It weren't my cup o' tea, it fel like being trapped in a tin can so I were pleased to transfer to the Duke of York.

A tot of rum might still be his tipple of choice, but Reg gladly raised a glass of bubbly to mark the milestone.

Reg in his pomp

Born in Wakefield, Reg served in the Second World War aboard ship and later helped shape young lives as Lt Commander of the Sea Cadets in the North West where he now lives.

“I still swear by my 11am tot—it’s never done me any harm,” Reg laughed, holding court at a local community centre, where the festivities honoured not just his longevity but his incredible service.

Memories remain vivid, from braving the perilous Arctic Convoys to witnessing the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay. There was even a royal run-in: a game of deck hockey that landed Reg in sick bay after an unexpected clash with Prince Philip.

His home is now adorned with a card from King Charles and a recent medal from Russia for service in the Arctic seas.