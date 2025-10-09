Restart a Heart Heroes: Yorkshire Golf Club & Parish Council praised for protecting communities creatively

Restart a Heart Day is on Thursday, 16 October 2025. To mark the national day which raises awareness of cardiac arrest and supports people to learn CPR, Woodsome Hall Golf Club, between Wakefield and Huddersfield and Warmsworth Parish Council, Doncaster are being celebrated as Restart a Heart Heroes for safeguarding their communities with a groundbreaking solar and wind powered defib cabinet.

It is recommended that Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) maintain a temperature of 10 degrees or more. This is to ensure the battery doesn’t fail and the pads do not degrade. Alongside the proper regular checks, this ensures a defibrillator is always ‘rescue ready’.

There was no suitable location with an electricity supply available out on the golf course or at Warmsworth Allotments. However, the club and council still sought an answer to their similar problems.

The stand-alone cabinet, which has two solar panels and a turbine designed to withstand and harness storm force gales can be installed on any solid surface with bolts.

Representatives from Woodsome Hall Golf Club with Turtle’s unique wind and solar powered defib cabinet

The Restart a Heart Day initiative is led by Resuscitation Council UK, supported by British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, St John Ambulance, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, NHS England, Save a Life for Scotland, Save a Life Cymru, and Northern Ireland Ambulance.

Until last year, there was no viable solution for golf courses and other places without power like allotments. Woodsome Hall Golf Club and Warmsworth Parish Council are early adopters of Turtle Medical’s innovation, the first and only failsafe, off-grid defib solution which could save lives in countless remote locations.

Woodsome Hall Golf Club and Warmsworth Parish Council which have welcomed the creative approach to closing the care gap are being praised as Restart a Heart Heroes by Turtle for being determined to protect people and help increase out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates.

Every second counts when a person goes into cardiac arrest; for every minute that passes without defibrillation, the chance of survival decreases by up to 10 per cent.

The wind and solar powered defib cabinet designed by Turtle at Warmsworth Allotments.

But in the most disadvantaged areas, the nearest 24/7 accessible defibrillator is on average a round trip of over a mile, or 1.8km, according to research supported by British Heart Foundation. In rural areas this can increase significantly.

Mike Dowson, the engineer behind the unique solar and wind powered defibrillator cabinet, said: “It’s important for our Restart a Heart Heroes like Woodsome Hall Golf Club and Warmsworth Parish Council to be celebrated. They were not satisfied to leave their communities at risk, and they will inspire other social locations without electrical connection.

“We spent two years undertaking research, development and feasibility studies because we knew there were too many villages, communities and leisure destinations where people were in a vulnerable position if they were to suffer a cardiac arrest.

“Yorkshire is leading the way and there is an opportunity for many people to feel more protected, whether in their home, playing a round of golf or enjoying their allotment.”

For more information about Turtle’s defibrillator cabinets, bleed control cabinets and lifesaving equipment, please visit www.turtlemedical.co.uk or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.