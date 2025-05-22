Rotary "On Yer Bike" Charity Fundraising Event

We were blessed with ideal biking weather. Not too hot, no rain and only light wind.

46 riders participated in the bike ride from Kendray Hospital to Fieldhead Hospital and return. A total distance of 33 miles, mainly on disused railways, Barnsley Canal and the Neil Fox Way cycle path.

Refreshments were provided at the Fieldhead Hospital half way point where we were joined by District Governor Richard Greenwood.

Many of the participants had little bike riding experience so it was a tremendous achievement for everybody to complete the ride.

The event was organised by the Physical Health and Wellbeing Team of the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and the Rotary Clubs of Stainborough and Normanton.

Report by Rotarian Stephen Woodcock

