Rotary "On Yer Bike" Charity Fundraising Event

By Brian Dunn
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 12:24 BST
Congratulations to everyone who took part in the third Rotary 'On Yer Bike' event on Monday 19th May 2025. Over £2700 has so far been raised for the EyUp NHS Charity.

We were blessed with ideal biking weather. Not too hot, no rain and only light wind.

46 riders participated in the bike ride from Kendray Hospital to Fieldhead Hospital and return. A total distance of 33 miles, mainly on disused railways, Barnsley Canal and the Neil Fox Way cycle path.

Refreshments were provided at the Fieldhead Hospital half way point where we were joined by District Governor Richard Greenwood.

Many of the participants had little bike riding experience so it was a tremendous achievement for everybody to complete the ride.

The event was organised by the Physical Health and Wellbeing Team of the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and the Rotary Clubs of Stainborough and Normanton.

Report by Rotarian Stephen Woodcock

Donation by the Rotary Club of Normanton to the EyUp charity

Donation by the Rotary Club of Normanton to the EyUp charity

Some of the many fundraising cyclists

Some of the many fundraising cyclists

The fundraising cyclists

The fundraising cyclists

The start of the EyUp charity fundraising cycle event

The start of the EyUp charity fundraising cycle event

News you can trust since 1852
