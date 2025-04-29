Rovers Family Fun Programme celebrates inspiring success bringing Wakefield families together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A powerful initiative designed to bring families together through food, fun, and community support has exceeded expectations. The Rovers Family Fun programme, delivered in partnership with Featherstone Rovers Foundation and supported by Wakefield Council, has successfully engaged local families offering them meaningful opportunities to bond, grow, and thrive.

At the heart of the programme was a simple yet powerful concept: families cooking, eating, and sharing fun activities together. But behind the laughter and delicious meals was a deeper impact—stronger family connections, reduced isolation, and increased confidence in accessing support when it’s needed most.

Featherstone Rovers players added a unique and unforgettable touch, participating in the sessions to inspire families, break down barriers, and share recipes from their heritage, turning every gathering into a moment of cultural exchange and community pride. Their presence showed that asking for help isn’t a weakness—it's a step forward, and something even sporting heroes need.

“This programme has given us something to look forward to each week,” shared one parent. “My son now wants to bake more, and we’re even trying new foods together.”

Gadwin Springer of Featherstone Rovers RLFC enjoys cooking with a young fan at Rovers Family Fun.

Over 18 sessions, 29 adults and 29 children aged 2 to 13 took part, with all participants reporting they now recognise the Wakefield Families Together logo and know how to find and access their local Family Hub. Many families have already taken that next step by attending Oakhill Family Hub sessions to enjoy the activities on offer.

Real Results, Real Impact

The Rovers Family Fun programme left a lasting impact on every family involved. All participating families reported that they felt more confident and supported because of the sessions. The programme encouraged families to try healthier foods, explore new experiences together, and build meaningful friendships within their community. By providing easy-to-make, budget-friendly recipes, it also offered vital cost-of-living support, empowering families to prepare nourishing meals at home without financial stress. Beyond the kitchen, children and parents alike developed valuable new skills and enjoyed precious bonding time away from the pressures of daily life.

In an extra special highlight, families were invited to a Featherstone Rovers match day. For many, it was their first experience at a live game—a shared experience for the 20 adults and 21 children attended, creating lifelong memories together.

“We’ve seen first-hand how powerful something as simple as cooking, sharing a meal and having fun can be,” said a member of the delivery team. “This programme has helped families reconnect, grow in confidence, and realise they’re not alone.”

About Wakefield Families Together

Wakefield Families Together brings services and support under one umbrella, helping families get the help they need, when they need it. Through Family Hubs, digital tools, and community-led initiatives like Rovers Family Fun, the partnership is ensuring that no parent or child feels left behind.

For more information, please visit:

www.featherstoneroversfoundation.org

www.wakefieldfamiliestogether.co.uk

Or download the 0-19 Children’s Health Services App to explore support at your fingertips.