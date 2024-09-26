Samaritans volunteer completes 50 years supporting others

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At a recent coffee morning held to celebrate the contribution volunteers make to Wakefield and District Samaritans Branch, Mrs Pam Denton was guest of honour as this year she completed 50 years of volunteering with Samaritans.

Mrs Denton was thanked for her ongoing commitment to the branch, which she has supported in many different ways over the years, all whilst carrying out a rewarding career in teaching and looking after her own family. A presentation consisting of flowers, afternoon tea and a personalised memento was made. In response Pam said "I have always found volunteering for Samaritans both fulfilling and rewarding, and if starting my life again I would still choose to become a Samaritans volunteer."

Samaritans is always looking for volunteers of all ages and from all walks of life. The training prepares you for all eventualities and if you are interested, find out more on www.samaritans.org. Just search for 'becoming a listening volunteer'.