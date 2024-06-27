Sara Booth Appointed as Mental Health First Aider at Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd continues to champion mental well-being with the recent appointment of Sara Booth as their newest Mental Health First Aider. There are four dedicated first aiders committed to creating a compassionate and supportive work culture. The homecare provider, known for its commitment to promoting health and well-being, recognises the critical importance of mental health support for both employees and clients.

A Culture of Care

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd aims to create a culture where individuals feel empowered to seek assistance when needed. By appointing mental health first aiders, the company takes a proactive approach to addressing mental health concerns and well-being in the workplace. These first aiders serve as a vital bridge, ensuring that anyone facing emotional distress or mental health challenges receives timely support or signposted to access the support needed.

Authentic Support

Sara Booth Mental Health First Aider

Sara Booth, the newly appointed Mental Health First Aider, expressed her dedication to supporting her colleagues. “I believe in fostering an environment where authenticity is valued,” she stated. “Life can be challenging, and everyone copes differently. My role is to provide empathetic support and guide individuals toward the tools they need to address their concerns effectively.”

A Compassionate Approach

Mental health first aiders like Sara play a crucial role in promoting mental well-being. They are trained to recognise signs of distress, offer non-judgmental listening, and provide information on available resources. By creating a safe space for open conversations, they contribute to a workplace where mental health is prioritised.

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd’s commitment to mental health support underscores their dedication to the holistic well-being of their team members and clients. Sara Booth’s appointment reflects the company’s proactive stance in fostering a compassionate and resilient community.