SaveOurCentre: RSPCA Wakefield branch thanks 'incredible community' as fundraiser surpasses halfway mark

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch has thanked the community for their support, as their online fundraising page raises over £60,000.

The branch, in East Ardsley, launched their #SaveOurCentre appeal last month following the sharp increase in price for vet bills, utility bills, overhead bills and pet food.

The self-funded centre, on Moor Knoll Lane, launched the urgent appeal and a fundraising page, with a goal of £100,000, to raise the vital funds needed to keep their animal centre open.

Now, a month later, the branch has thanked the local community for their support as their JustGiving fundraising page has raised over £60,000.

Posting to social media, a spokesperson for the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported our #SaveOurAnimalCentre appeal so far.

“Because of you, we have raised over £64,000 in just three weeks!

"This is an absolutely amazing achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without our incredible community rallying around us.”

The financial issues led to various changes being made to the branch including the temporary stop to the intake and rehoming of dogs, a change in opening hours and a staff restructure.

Despite the incredible support, the centre has stated that the “crisis” is far from over.

The branch continued: “Despite this incredible progress, our branch is still in a very critical position and we need your help more than ever to secure the future of our Animal Centre.

"Even the smallest donation can make a huge difference, and every penny will help keep our doors open.”

To donate to the #SaveOurCentre appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/save-our-animal-centre