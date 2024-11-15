Second World Championship triumph for local student

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ellis England, a Year 11 student at Outwood Academy City Fields, is celebrating after becoming a two-time world champion at the World Karate Commission (WKC) World Championship.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis England, a Year 11 student at Outwood Academy City Fields, is celebrating after becoming a two-time world champion at the World Karate Commission (WKC) World Championship.

After winning gold at the tournament last year, Ellis, 15, who represented England, secured this year’s gold medal in the age 15 to 17, under 55kg category at the world championship event held in Albufeira, Portugal in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the win, he said: “I’m really happy and proud to have defended my title and become a two-time world champion!”

Ellis England with his mum, Samantha Popman

Ellis trains four times a week after school at the Wakefield-based Kaiju Martial Arts, as well as instructing younger students once a week.

The youngster's win wasn’t the only success for the family, as his mum, Samantha Popman who also represents England, walked away from the competition with five world championship titles!