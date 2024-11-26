Simon Lightwood MP – 800 donations collected in Christmas Appeal

Simon Lightwood, Member of Parliament for Wakefield and Rothwell, has concluded his first annual Christmas Appeal, having collected an incredible 800 donations, quadruple the original target of 200.

Partnering with two outstanding local foodbanks, Leeds South and East Foodbank and Wakefield Street Kitchen, Mr Lightwood requested donations of chocolate and sweets of all shapes, sizes and packages. Suggested donations included selection boxes, advent calendars, tubs of sweets, and boxes of chocolate biscuits.

The appeal, which ran for 20 days, saw donations come all across the constituency, with over 10 organisations, including schools, nurseries, GPs and pubs, organising their own collections on Mr Lightwood’s behalf.

Mr Lightwood says: "I am absolutely delighted that my Christmas Appeal has been so successful. The generosity of the people of Wakefield and Rothwell has been overwhelming, and I have been blown away by the sheer number of donations we have received.

"I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the people who so kindly donated, and to all the organisations that took the time to organise their own collections on my behalf.

‘"ll donations have been split between two phenomenal local charities, Wakefield Street Kitchen and Leeds South and East Foodbank, who will ensure that they end up with the people that most need them.’

Wendy from Leeds South and East Foodbank says: "This time of year is supposed to be full of joy and presents, but not everyone will receive Christmas goodies or presents due to not been able to afford the essentials.

"Last Christmas we fed 1381 people, 542 of which were children. Due to kind donations from the public, we were able to put some nice Christmas goodies into each parcel ensuring everyone that visited us left with a smile on their faces."

Anna from Wakefield Street Kitchen says: "Us over at Wakefield Street Kitchen are honoured that our MP, Simon Lightwood, is collecting on our behalf.

"We have had a strong connection with Simon since even before he was first elected in 2021, and he is very passionate about the community."