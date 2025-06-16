Slimming World members from the Wakefield area raise money for Cancer Research UK

Slimming World Consultants and members from Wakefield, Hemsworth, Selby, Tadcaster and all places in-between took part in Saturday's Cancer Research Uk's Race for Life held at Thornes Park in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2013, Slimming World members have raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

This year, there are more than 400 events taking place across the UK between 3rd May and 27th July – with 3K, 5K and 10K, and Pretty Muddy events available. Money raised through Race for Life events helps fund Cancer Research UK’s world-class research in to over 200 types of cancer including breast, bowel, prostate, lung, testicular, brain, leukaemia and children’s cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When members first join our groups they can often feel a little bit daunted about starting physical activity but with our incredible Body Magic physical activity support programme, members have found ways of moving more – including taking part in local Race for Life events – that are fun as well as being committed to making healthy changes for life. " said Angela Crosby, Slimming World Consultant in Tadcaster and local Team Developer for the Castleford and Normanton groups.

Slimming World Consultants: Emma Fish (Hemsworth & Fitzwilliam), Sarah Simmonds (Knottingley), Paula Thomas (Selby), Angela Crosby (Tadcaster) & Emma Lynall (Outwood).

Angela says "Slimming World’s approach is focused on helping its members to make lasting changes. She says: “Our healthy eating plan encourages members to eat nutritious, everyday foods so they lose weight without deprivation, along with our activity programme helps members increase how much and how often they move, at their own personal pace. In our groups, members get behaviour change support which helps them to understand themselves more deeply as a slimmer and change the way they think about food, activity and their weight.

"With over 55 years’ expertise in helping people lose weight and transform their lives, we believe Slimming World offers the very best package there is when it comes to helping people to adopt healthy habits for life. That’s why we’re committed to offering support to everyone, including providing wraparound care for members who are taking weight loss drugs alongside attending Slimming World. Our members form strong friendships both in and out of groups, and there’s nothing quite like the motivation and accountability that comes from losing weight with others who understand the challenges. Being part of a group helps you to stay on track and committed until the changes you’re making become everyday habits.”

Slimming World's Body Magic physical programme is simple, clear and easy to follow and can fit it into busy lifestyles. Being overweight doesn’t mean that someone will definitely develop cancer. But being overweight makes it more likely that someone will develop it, than if they are a healthy weight. A person’s exact risk will depend on lots of factors, including things they can’t change such as age and genetics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maintaining a healthy weight and staying active can improve people’s health and help reduce the risk of 13 different types of cancer!

Slimming World's tried, tested and trusted evidence-based approach has helped millions of people to lose weight and keep it off long-term. We support 700,000 people weekly through our community weight-loss groups, run by 3,500 highly trained self-employed Consultants, and digital service.

To find your local Slimming World group visit:

https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/nearest-group-search

To find out more about being a consultant visit:

https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant