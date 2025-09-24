Sneak preview at newest care home in Pontefract

Fairwood Fields will be the fifth environmentally friendly care home operated by Crystal Care Collection, with trust, community and quality at the core.

Located on Wakefield Road near Friarwood Valley Gardens, Fairwood Fields will provide residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 older people.

Offering a ‘Crystal Clear’ all-inclusive care package with no hidden fees to give residents and their families peace of mind, Fairwood Fields’ interior is thoughtfully designed to combine comfort, premium quality, and sustainability.

All bedrooms at Fairwood Fields are fully equipped with ensuite wet rooms, smart televisions, bespoke furniture, and mini fridges, and provide plenty of space for residents to add their own personal touches. Other amenities include:

Tea Room – a cosy space to enjoy freshly baked goods with family and friends.

Cinema – complete with plush armchairs and a popcorn machine.

Beauty Salon – where residents can indulge in regular hairdressing and pamper appointments.

Garden Rooms – bright and airy spaces, perfect for both relaxation in the sun and spending time on hobbies.

Sky Bar – a stylish bar with panoramic views to share a drink or privately dine with loved ones.

Lounges –communal areas, great for activities and quality time with loved ones.

Lynn Robinson, the General Manager at Fairwood Fields said, “As a long-standing member of the Five Towns community, I’m proud to be leading Fairwood Fields in bringing the highest quality care to Pontefract.

“We’ll be hosting a Yorkshire-themed Grand Opening on Saturday 25th October from 10:00-14:00, where absolutely everyone is welcome to enjoy tours of our new home as well as live entertainment, games, Yorkshire treats and so much more.”