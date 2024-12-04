South Elmsall woman transforms health and confidence with Slimming World support

Janet has turned her life around with the support and encouragement from our friendly groups.

When Janet joined South Elmsall Slimming World she was struggling with fatigue, high blood pressure, a bad back and kidney problems all of which improved dramatically as she lost weight.

Her confidence had been at an all time low too, however since losing weight and reaching her target Janet's health and confidence are both on the up!

Janet credits the support of group to helping her keep going.

Before & After

“I was instantly made to feel welcome and there was never any judgement.”

“I have learnt healthy habits that I know will keep me on the right track for life and I’ve made some great friends along the way!”

“I love that with Food Optimising I can enjoy gorgeous real food!

"From Shepherds pie to burgers to lasagnes, full english breakfasts, with or without Slimming World Chips! It’s all about learning how to make your favourite meals a healthy way and Slimming World encourage you to enjoy food, so it no longer feels like the enemy!

"Since losing my weight I was able to have my back operation without complication and my health is the best it’s been in a long time! I am so much happier in myself and I enjoy being able to walk further. It’s lovely getting compliments and I am proud of myself and my success!"

If you would love the support of one of our groups, we meet Tuesdays, 9am, 10:30am or 5:30pm at St Marys Church, Doncaster Road, South Elmsall (opposite the Jet garage)

The consultants are Karen & Craig (previous Slimming World members).

Just turn up, or get in touch first 07414903807!

You’re not alone and you can do it!Everyone deserves to Feel Real Good!