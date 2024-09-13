South Milford couple raise over £11,000 for local hospice with wedding anniversary celebrations

Karen and John Blackburn celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a spectacular summer festival in July. The festival raised a remarkable £11,726 for The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

Karen and John are committed supporters of the Hospice. The couple tied the knot last year and, instead of wedding presents, they requested donations and raised over £5,000 for the Hospice. Karen said: “We were absolutely blown away with the total and just wanted to keep going, so we decided to arrange something for our first anniversary too.”

Karen and John organised an even larger fundraising event for their anniversary, hosting a summer festival in their garden. It included musical performances, a magician, an auction, a raffle, a bouncy castle and a bucking bronco. With this joyful event, they more than doubled the amount they had raised for their wedding.

The couple said: “We had an absolutely amazing day and were truly blown away by the staggering generosity of all our family and friends. It was fantastic to see the donations we received and the amounts raised from the auction and raffle, as well as the ‘pocket money’ donation from Lucy and Grace, aged 9!

“Everyone sent amazing thank you messages and enjoyed it so much that the event is planned for next year, and we plan to raise the bar once again through our fundraising.”

Sharon Batty, the Director of Income Generation and Marketing at the Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Karen and John Blackburn for their support and generosity.

“The success of their Summer Festival demonstrates their dedication, creative approach to fundraising and the strong community spirit they have fostered. It is truly inspiring. Thank you to everyone who contributed to making this event such a remarkable success.”

For more information on The Prince of Wales Hospice and how you can support their work, please visit https://www.pwh.org.uk/supportus