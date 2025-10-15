Specsavers offers free eye and ear checks to people experiencing homelessness in Wakefield

Community Matters

Team members at Specsavers Wakefield are set to give free eye tests and glasses to people experiencing homelessness at an out-of-hours clinic on Thursday 16th October.

A team of colleagues from the store at 32 Little Westgate is planning to hold an eye and ear care clinic that will provide sight tests, OCT scans, glasses and hearing tests outside of business hours.

The clinic, organised after World Homeless Day (10th October 2025), will take place between 5:30pm and 7:30pm, providing a quieter environment for people experiencing homelessness to speak with a healthcare professional.

Specsavers Wakefield are partnering with Wakefield Street Kitchen and inviting those affected by any form of homelessness to pop into the special clinic on 16th October.

This clinic is part of Specsavers' wider homelessness programme, and the Wakefield store is proud to mark World Homeless Day by continuing to improve access to eye care for people experiencing homelessness or facing other barriers to care – whether financial, residential, or due to not being eligible for NHS support.

One in three people experiencing homelessness needs glasses, so the clinic, which is one of many running at Specsavers stores across the country, provides an invaluable service to those experiencing eye and vision problems but encountering barriers to accessing eye care.

Mandip Rehal, optometrist director at Specsavers Wakefield, says: ‘Our ambition is to ensure that everyone experiencing homelessness can access free, appropriate eye and hearing care.

‘By helping people achieve better sight and hearing, we hope to improve their quality of life, and unfortunately, we know that for many, this is not the case because it can be incredibly difficult to get free access to this care.

‘By holding an out-of-hours clinic this World Homeless Day, and working closely with Wakefield Street Kitchen, we are aiming to make expert care accessible to our community whilst raising awareness of the barriers currently in place.’

Alongside running eye and ear care clinics across stores, Specsavers also partners with Crisis, Vision Care, Big Issue and other homelessness services to develop long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye care they need. Long term plans include influencing policy and systems, so people affected have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, and replacement glasses if broken, lost or stolen.

Anyone who wishes to attend the clinic at Specsavers Wakefield can request an appointment via their website or contact the store directly.

To find out more, visit specsavers.co.uk/news-and-information/community/homelessness or contact Specsavers Wakefield on 01924 383 500