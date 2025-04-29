Spring family fun at Amazon in Wakefield

The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Wakefield hosted a spring-themed family fun day for employees and their families.

Amazon employees, partners and children visited the Wakefield site for a spring celebration. Activities included Easter crafts, painting, and visiting the bees that live on site, bringing smiles to guests young and old.

Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield, said:

“We all had such a great afternoon, and it was fantastic to see so many colleagues enjoying time with their friends and families. I’d like to thank our team and their little ones for coming along and making it a brilliant day.”

Zeeshan Aftab, who works at Amazon in Wakefield, added:

“It was great to bring my family along to see where I work and have a great time together. We had a fun-filled time celebrating spring – thank you, Amazon!”