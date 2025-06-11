St Austin’s celebrates the installation of Pope Leo XIV

Mass was celebrated by Fr Sean Crawley, our Parish Priest, in St Austin’s Church on Tuesday 10 June to celebrate the election of Pope Leo XIV on 8 May 2025.

A large number attended to commemorate this historic event in our parish.

Fr Sean spoke about the role of the Pope in our world today and the beginnings of the papacy with St Peter and the long line of succession onwards.

The congregation enjoyed singing the good choice of hymns concluding with a much lesser known one, “Full in the Panting Heart of Rome” with rousing chorus of “God Bless Our Pope”.

Refreshments were provided in the Parish Centre afterwards where everyone enjoyed a glass of prosecco and savoury nibbles.