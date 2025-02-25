Stanley Library named finalist for prestigious Library of the Year award

Stanley Library has been named a finalist in the regional Library of the Year category at The British Book Awards 2025.

Stanley Library and Community Centre, on Lake Lock Road, is among 36 other regional libraries and library authorities nominated for Library of the Year.

The award, which is brand new for 2025, is sponsored by publisher DK and run in association with the Reading Agency.

It aims to celebrate libraries that "serve their readers and implement initiatives which reach deep into communities, improving the lives of individuals through storytelling and literature”.

The British Book Awards, known as the ‘Nibbies’, highlights creativity and community within the book trade and has become a focal point in the literary calendar for readers.

Celebrating it’s 35th anniversary, this year’s ceremony will be held on May 12, 2025 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, in London.

Julie Russell, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Arts, Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re really pleased that Stanley Library is a finalist for The British Book Awards 2025 Library of the Year.

“The library really is the beating heart of the village.

"It brings the community together as a place for people to not only enjoy reading but make friends and try lots of different activities.

“It’s a place for people of all ages and from different backgrounds - everyone is welcome.”

Other categories at The British Book Awards 2025 include: Author of the Year, Illustrator of the Year, Individual Bookseller of the Year and the Discover award – which showcases underrepresented writers within the industry.