Subs and Suds: New super sandwich shop setting trends

Subs and Suds, Wakefield: New sandwich shop launches in Yorkshire by the owners of a secret bar which has gone viral online

Subs and Suds based on Cross Street has been a “labour of love” and 3 years in the making.Nathan, part of a small business which is also behind RBT Video, the secret speakeasy bar hidden behind a video store, which has become a viral sensation since launching. Nathan said: “It’s been three years of graft and putting our heart and soul into this place. “We’re excited to open and we only wanted to do this in Wakefield. We want to become a destination and bring more people to the district. “This is a real passion project for us. We love Wakefield. We created the bars we wanted in the city and now we’re creating the sandwich shop we desire.” Subs and Suds will be serving up a range of sandwiches including Chicken Parm, Meatball Marinara, Philly Cheese Steak, deli meats and a range of plant based and vegetarian subs as well as specials which will be coming soon!Nathan said: “We have a secret menu too, if people find it. But we’re also happy to do a ham salad sandwich too whatever our customers want.” Everything is made from scratch. “The bread is baked daily. The meat is cured. The burger patties are made by hand. The steaks are cooked fresh and sauces are made in house. We’ve hand selected the best quality ingredients but we’re keeping the sandwiches as affordable as possible.” Subs and Suds is now open on Cross Street. People can eat in, takeaway or order online. For more information follow them on social media @subs.and.suds