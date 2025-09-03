Suicide prevention t-shirt created by local mental health charity

Let's live in a world where we can talk openly about suicide🎗 Join us in breaking the stigma and creating conversation around suicide, not just this #WorldSuicidePreventionDay but everyday.

At GASPED, we offer person-centred support to hundreds of people over the Wakefield District, focussing on support for males as this is a much needed service and there is not a lot out there for men.

We have three long term projects at GASPED that focus on males. These being, Support for Male Victims of Domestic Abuse, Support for Male Victims of Sexual Abuse and MAN MATTERS.

Over the last two years, we have released several merchandise items under our MAN MATTERS project to raise awareness about men's mental health and promote our project even further. Our most important item being our MM Suicide Prevention Tee.

MM Suicide Prevention Tee

MM Suicide Prevention Tees are available on our website. We wanted to created a t-shirt that would be a conversation starter and make people remember that they have a purpose.

MM Suicide Prevention Tee: https://manmatters.org/store/MM-SUICIDE-PREVENTION-TEE-p693356329

Other products online: https://manmatters.org/store/

Products available through email: https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:EU:6fa432b0-d055-408f-81da-ea101480cabd - Please email [email protected] for an order form.

For futher information on our services: www.gasped.co.uk & www.manmatters.co.uk

Social Media and other links: https://linktr.ee/manmattersuk & https://linktr.ee/Ga