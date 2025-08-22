Summer Mini Medics Clubs a Huge Success with Complete Training

This summer has been a season to remember for Complete Training’s Mini Medics Clubs, with children across the community enthusiastically learning vital life-saving skills in a fun, friendly, and engaging way.

The Summer Mini Medics Clubs, delivered by Complete Training in Wakefield, are designed especially for children aged 7-14 years, and provided hands-on sessions in first aid and safety awareness. From learning how to call for help and place someone in the recovery position, to understanding the importance of staying calm in emergencies, our young learners gained practical knowledge and confidence that could one day make all the difference.

Parents praised the initiative for its interactive style and the way it empowers young people to take responsibility in real-life situations.

One parent shared: “It’s wonderful to see children so engaged in something so important. My child has been practicing what they learned at home and is really proud of their new skills.”

The clubs, run by Complete Training, not only equipped children with invaluable knowledge but also created a positive and supportive environment, encouraging teamwork and boosting self-esteem. Many participants described the sessions as “fun,” “exciting,” and even “the best part of summer.”

With high attendance numbers and excellent feedback, Complete Training’s Summer Mini Medics Clubs have set the stage for future events. Organisers are already planning to expand the programme, ensuring even more children have the opportunity to gain these life-changing skills.

As the summer comes to an end, one thing is clear: Complete Training’s Mini Medics have proven that you’re never too young to make a big difference.

For more information visit the website: www.completetraining.uk