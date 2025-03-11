Taylor Wimpey celebrates this year’s World Book Day with donation to Wakefield pupils

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has encouraged Wakefield pupils to discover the joy of reading by providing new books as part of a donation to Pinders Primary School to mark this year’s World Book Day which took place on March 6.

The housebuilder donated £200 to the school to help stock its library along with 20 'Eco-tastic' books, which shine a light on the importance of sustainability within the house building sector.

Now in its 30th year, World Book Day aims to encourage young people to discover the joy of reading.

Lorna Kemplay, Headteacher at Pinders Primary School, in Eastmoor Road, said: “We really appreciate Taylor Wimpey working with us to provide more books for our pupils to enjoy. It has not only enriched the school’s resources but also directly supported their educational journey.”

Children at Pinders Primary School with their brand-new eco-tactic books

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are committed to supporting the communities in which we build, especially local schoolchildren, and we are delighted to support them in this way and hopefully encourage a real love of books.

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire is currently building new homes close to Pinders Primary School at its Newland Grange development on Neil Fox Way. For more information about Newland Grange, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wakefield/newland-grange.

The World Book Day donation to Pinders Primary School is one of the many ways in which Taylor Wimpey is supporting the local communities in which it builds. To find out more, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.