Taylor Wimpey supports the arts in Wakefield with donation to local theatre

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has continued to support the communities where it builds by making a donation to the Theatre Royal Wakefield as it brings 135 new homes to the city.

The housebuilder has made a £250 donation to the theatre, which has been entertaining audiences for generations, with pantomimes, touring productions, music and dramas.

Away from the stage, the theatre is also dedicated to supporting members of the community through a range of activities. Groups and projects include weekly sessions for those most at risk of isolation, including refugees and asylum seekers, as well as children living with learning disabilities.

Sarah Shooter, Head of Development at the Theatre Royal Wakefield, said: “We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their donation to the theatre.

“As well as our productions, we’re passionate about creating an inviting and safe environment for the local community, whether it’s young people taking part in the theatre experience, or supporting more vulnerable members of our community. This donation will allow us to continue to be a focal point for the Arts in Wakefield.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support the Theatre Royal Wakefield.

“At Taylor Wimpey, we’re committed to making contributions that support the communities surrounding our developments, and it’s important to us to support a variety of charities and causes.

We’re hopeful that our donation will ensure that the theatre can continue its important work within the Wakefield community.”

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has launched its new development at Newland Grange offering a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties, including 41 homes designated as affordable housing. Two showhomes are due to open in MONTH?- including the four-bedroom Bittesford, a new design which will be built for the first time in Yorkshire at this development.

For more information about Newland Grange, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wakefield/newland-grange