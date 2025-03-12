Teenage codebreaker-turned Paris burlesque dancer honoured for her dancing years at 100

Former teenage codebreaker turned burlesque dancer, 100-year-old Hilda Green had the surprise of her life when she was presented with a Certificate of Contribution by the World Burlesque Academy.

Hilda now lives at Castleford Lodge Care Home in West Yorkshire. Hilda’s story is one worthy of a Hollywood movie – at the age of 15 she worked as a codebreaker at Bletchley Park during World War II, helping to decipher German messages; the collective efforts of the intrepid team there undoubtedly shortened the war by years.

After the war she was attracted to the bright lights of Paris and dazzled audiences as a burlesque dancer, before returning to the UK to embark on a career as a bookkeeper.Last October Hilda celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at Castleford Lodge, where she has lived for almost three years.

Recently World Burlesque Academy representative and graduate, Wakefield burlesque artist Ozara Sapphire, alongside the CEO of the academy, Sapphira, visited Castleford Lodge to present a Certificate of Contribution to Hilda for her years spent as a burlesque dancer.

The pair put on their finest feathers and treated the residents of Castleford Lodge to a performance that couldn’t help getting people singing and dancing along with them.

Ozara said: ”Castleford Lodge was a welcoming and homely space, it was a delight to sing for the residents and make them smile with our feathers!”

Sarah Golden-Hill, Home Manager at Castleford Lodge Care Home, said: “Hilda was overjoyed to be recognised by World Burlesque Academy, she was beaming with pride! We wanted to say a huge thank you to Ozara Sapphire and Sapphira for coming to visit us - our residents and colleagues loved seeing you.”

Castleford Lodge Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

