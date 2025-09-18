The countdown is on! Light up your Christmas with Carr Gate Garden Centre

The most magical time of the year is on its way, and Carr Gate Garden Centre is thrilled to announce the launch of its Christmas Department with a spectacular opening weekend on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28.

As part of the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, Carr Gate Garden Centre is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebrations bigger and brighter than ever. From enchanting decorations to festive family fun, the launch weekend promises to be the perfect start to your Christmas countdown.

Shoppers will be among the first to explore the exclusive new additions to the popular Fern Christmas and Lighting range, available only at British Garden Centres. This year’s collection is bigger and better than ever. It features stunning decorations, dazzling lights, and beautiful home accessories, designed to help you transform every corner of your home and make magical memories with family and friends at a great price.

Beyond Christmas décor, Carr Gate Garden Centre is a treasure trove of gift inspiration. To celebrate the launch weekend, Family Card holders will enjoy an exclusive 15% off our Christmas range, including decorations, artificial trees, lights, cards, and wrapping paper. Whether you dream of a cosy traditional Christmas or a sparkling modern look, there’s something to suit every taste both indoors and outdoors. If you are not a Family Card member, do not worry; you can sign up in-store on the day.

The festivities don’t end there; bookings are now open for Carr Gate Garden Centre’s much loved Christmas events and experiences.

From indulgent festive dining to magical meet-and-greet experiences with Santa, families can create unforgettable moments together this season. For full details and booking, visit the British Garden Centres website:

https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=carr-gate-garden-centre

And don’t forget—share your festive adventures with us using #LightUpYourChristmas

Leanne Johnson, Centre Manager, said: “We are excited to welcome people into our centre and show off our team's hard work and inspirational, magical displays.Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations; it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone. Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages, we’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, finding inspiration for your home, or making memories, there’s something special for everyone.”