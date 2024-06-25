The Escapologist Shortlisted for Prestigious Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Escapologist has been shortlisted for Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year in the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often referred to as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” celebrates the achievements of the UK's most dynamic and innovative businesses.

Each year, the awards receive thousands of applications, underscoring the competitive nature and high standard of the competition. This year’s shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, highlighting the critical role these businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation.

The Escapologist, based in the Xscape and White Rose centres in Yorkshire, is recognised for its outstanding contributions to entertainment and hospitality.

“Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is an incredible honour and proves that all the hard work, dedication and passion we've put in, alongside our awesome team, is really paying off. We're thrilled and feeling incredibly validated right now, and this recognition fuels our excitement for the future and reaffirms our commitment to excellence,” said Olly and Ellie McClaren, Founders at The Escapologist.

Previous winners of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards include the founders of BrewDog, MyEnergi, Zilch, Grenade, and ClearScore, who have gone on to become household names.

It is with thanks to national and regional sponsors Allica Bank, Airwallex, Basket, Caudwell Children, de Novo Solutions, GiftRound, GS Verde Group, GS1 UK, Home Grown, JF Growth Menzies, Quidos, Randal Charitable Foundation, ScoreApp, TikTok, UBS Wealth Management and Vestd that the Great British Entrepreneur Awards has been able to celebrate the very best of Great British entrepreneurs for 12 years.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, 18th November, at London’s prestigious Grosvenor House, where winners for each category in each region will be announced. This event is the largest entrepreneurial celebration in the UK, providing a platform for businesses to connect, celebrate, and champion the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, stated, “The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK's business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”

Allica Bank, the headline sponsor for this year’s awards, shares this commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success. “It has been a real honour to sponsor this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories from the incredible businesses that these awards champion really brings to life the important contribution that British entrepreneurs make to our economy” says Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica Bank.